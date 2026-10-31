Uzbek company opens $40M livestock complex in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An Uzbek-owned livestock complex worth $40 million has been inaugurated in Belarus’ Brest region, with capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 head of cattle, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan announced on Saturday.

According to the chamber, the facility was built by Tashkent region-based Maraqand Meat. As of October 27, it was already housing 4,500 breeding cattle.

The project is part of Uzbekistan’s expanding agricultural investment presence in Belarus. Uzbek entrepreneurs have so far launched 13 livestock projects in the country, with a combined capacity to accommodate approximately 8,500 head of cattle.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening agricultural and industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus, expanding the international activities of Uzbek businesses and promoting the exchange of expertise in cattle breeding.

The companies plan to make more effective use of existing facilities, expand their projects and gradually increase the number of cattle.

Agriculture remains an important area of economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus, with both countries seeking to expand trade, investment and joint production projects. Their cooperation covers livestock breeding, meat and dairy production, agricultural machinery, food processing and the exchange of technologies and expertise. Uzbek businesses have increasingly invested in Belarus’ livestock sector, while the two countries continue to explore opportunities to strengthen agricultural ties and expand supplies of agricultural products to each other's markets.