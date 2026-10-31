Tajikistan, South Korea’s KUKJE ST sign MoU on AI-based road safety system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport and South Korea’s KUKJE ST Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding on developing an artificial intelligence-based traffic safety system for major roads in Dushanbe, including a smart school zone system on October 29.

According to the ministry, the memorandum was signed following a meeting between Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim and a South Korean delegation led by KUKJE ST Vice President Ji Ho Han.

The document provides for developing a project to modernize road safety facilities on Dushanbe’s main roads and to introduce an intelligent “School Zone” system based on AI technology to improve children’s safety.

The planned system will analyze traffic and combine the analysis with smart traffic lights and camera footage to identify dangerous situations and promptly alert children and responsible school staff. The project is expected to improve traffic safety on roads next to the general education institutions it covers.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in the transport sector. Ibrohim noted the positive development of Tajikistan’s cooperation with South Korea in recent years, including in road transport.

According to the ministry, five transport projects worth a total of $7 million were launched in Tajikistan with South Korean support in 2025–2026. Three have been completed: a feasibility study for a logistics center in the Kulob Free Economic Zone, a preliminary feasibility study for a metro line in Dushanbe from the State Circus building to the capital’s eastern gates, and a project supporting the advisory group for metro construction in Dushanbe.

Two others are still underway: a feasibility study for the Jaloliddini Balkhi–Nizhny Pyanj railway and the “Smart Transport Development in Dushanbe” project.