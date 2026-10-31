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Azerbaijan's defense minister extends condolences to Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijan News 31 October 2026 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's defense minister extends condolences to Turkish counterpart
Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The news about the death of a serviceman from the 7th Border Brigade Command, stationed in the Hakkari region, as a result of gunfire while intervening in a border violation incident, deeply saddened me.

I pray for God’s mercy upon the fallen serviceman, share in the grief of his loved ones, and extend my deepest condolences to his family.

May God rest his soul," the message of condolence said.

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