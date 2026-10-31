Kazakhstan plans to build three new airport runways by 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Kazakhstan plans to build three new runways and reconstruct four existing ones at seven airports by 2029 as part of a three-year airport infrastructure development plan, which was discussed at a meeting chaired by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in line with the tasks set out in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Address to the People of Kazakhstan on October 28, 2026, on the development of infrastructure construction. It was attended by representatives of all regional administrations and airports.

The meeting reviewed the progress of projects involving the construction and reconstruction of runways, the modernization of passenger terminals, and the development of airport infrastructure.

Under the three-year plan, three new runways are to be built in Astana, Shymkent, and Aktobe, while four existing runways are to be reconstructed in Almaty, Zhezkazgan, Taraz, and Uralsk.

The plan also предусматривает the construction and reconstruction of passenger terminals at seven airports - in Aktobe, Atyrau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Zhezkazgan, Semey, Pavlodar, and Urjar.

The meeting also focused on the timely preparation of design and cost estimate documentation, identifying funding sources, and meeting established project implementation deadlines.

Following the meeting, relevant government agencies, local executive bodies, and interested organizations were instructed to step up their efforts and ensure the timely implementation of the infrastructure projects.