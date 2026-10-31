Tajikistan, China advance 90-km Murghab-Kulma road reconstruction project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport and the Chinese Embassy in the country have signed a protocol on the feasibility study for reconstructing the 90-kilometer Murghab–Kulma highway, the ministry said on October 29.

According to the ministry, the document was signed by Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim and Song He, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan.

The protocol is based on the findings of research and the feasibility study for the road reconstruction project. It regulates the technical, economic, organizational, and legal aspects of the project, as well as the construction methods and standards to be applied.

The 90-kilometer road is being reconstructed with grant assistance from China. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

The Kulma Pass, at an altitude of 4,365 meters above sea level, is an important transport link between Tajikistan and China. The crossing supports regional connectivity and trade, and customs and other relevant services operate there.

In the first three months of 2026, more than 1,500 trucks and over 3,300 passenger cars entered Tajikistan through the Kulma Pass, along with buses, machinery, equipment, and materials for building industrial facilities. These figures were significantly higher than in the same period of 2025. The flow of tourists through the crossing has also been growing.