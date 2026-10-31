Fishing boats attacked in southern Iran – Hormozgan's deputy governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Two fishing boats were attacked by the U.S. near the coast of Qeshm Island, in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, Deputy Governor of Hormozgan Province, Ahmad Nafisi, said.

This was reported by the Governorate of Iran’s Hormozgan Province.

"Around 11:00 local time, two fishing boats were attacked 18 miles from Mesen village in the Qeshm County. There were two people on board each boat," Nafisi noted.

He remarked that two of the individuals were injured in the incident and have been taken to a hospital for treatment. Two others are missing, and a rescue operation is currently underway to locate them.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, U.S. forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such U.S. action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.