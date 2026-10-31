Iran to meet any threat with immediate response - Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Any potential threat against Iran will be met with an immediate and effective response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei said during a meeting with high-ranking commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces on Saturday (October 31).

This was stated by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

"Should military attacks against Iran resume, it is the Iranian Armed Forces that will dictate the duration of the conflict and the terms under which it concludes," he noted.

The Supreme Leader added that mounting a robust defense is a key priority for achieving maximum deterrence. Any threat, at any level, must be met with an immediate and effective response, without geographical limitations.

Khamenei described the emergence of a new political and security framework in West Asia, rooted in unity, as a decisive, strategically significant shift. He expressed hope that this framework would foster the ever-growing unity among Muslim states and peoples. During the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Commander of the Iranian Army, and the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) presented reports regarding the Persian Gulf coast, operational zones in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s northwestern and southeastern borders, and plans to increase the production of weapons and ammunition several-fold.

On February 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, died as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran. His son, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as his successor.