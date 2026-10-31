Azerbaijani MFA welcomes Feridun Sinirlioğlu’s UN Secretary-General candidacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) welcomes the initiative to nominate Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu, who currently serves as the Secretary General of the OSCE, for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), spokesperson for the MFA, Aykhan Hajizada, said today.

He made the remark in response to the media’s question regarding the candidacy of Türkiye’s nominee, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, for the post of UN Secretary-General.

"We reiterate the importance of a selection process guided by the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, one based on the candidates' professional qualifications, international and diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among member states.

We believe that, as a result of ongoing consultations and constructive dialogue among member states, a decision will be reached that strengthens the UN's capacity to respond more effectively to contemporary global challenges," Hajizada noted.