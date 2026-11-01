Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 7% to $7.83B in nine months

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output from January through September 2026 totaled 685.4 billion soms ($7.83 billion), up 7% in physical terms from a year earlier, the National Statistical Committee said.

Growth came from higher output in several manufacturing industries and in mining.

Chemical production rose 2.3 times and refined oil products 1.9 times. Wood and paper products and printing grew 41.3%, motor vehicles 39.4%, construction materials 29.1% and pharmaceuticals 13.6%.

Food, beverages and tobacco rose 9.4% and mining 7.3%. The committee also reported growth in electricity, gas and steam supply, linked to higher distribution of electricity and gas.

Industry grew much more slowly than construction, where output rose 1.6 times to 380 billion soms. Agricultural output rose 6.5% to 399.5 billion soms ($4.57 billion).

According to Trend’s analysis, Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector could sustain positive growth through the end of 2026, supported by expanding chemical production, refined petroleum products, construction materials, food processing and mining.

However, the pace of expansion may moderate as the sector faces a higher comparison base and uneven performance across industries. Industrial output growth slowed from 8.8% in January–August 2026 to 7% in January–September, a decline of 1.8 percentage points in the cumulative year-on-year growth rate. The World Bank’s October 2026 economic outlook also points to continued economic expansion, while identifying higher fuel prices and production costs as risks to activity.