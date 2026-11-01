Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. This week (October 26–30), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
October 19
|
1.7000
|
October 26
|
1.7000
|
October 20
|
1.7000
|
October 27
|
1.7000
|
October 21
|
1.7000
|
October 28
|
1.7000
|
October 22
|
1.7000
|
October 29
|
1.7000
|
October 23
|
1.7000
|
October 30
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0101 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8986 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
October 19
|
1.9094
|
October 26
|
1.9074
|
October 20
|
1.9097
|
October 27
|
1.8987
|
October 21
|
1.9082
|
October 28
|
1.8907
|
October 22
|
1.9113
|
October 29
|
1.8945
|
October 23
|
1.9055
|
October 30
|
1.9019
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.9088
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8986
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.04134 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.1049 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
October 19
|
2.0358
|
October 26
|
2.1052
|
October 20
|
2.0531
|
October 27
|
2.1036
|
October 21
|
2.0619
|
October 28
|
2.1118
|
October 22
|
2.0791
|
October 29
|
2.1118
|
October 23
|
2.0883
|
October 30
|
2.0923
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0636
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.1049
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0341 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
October 19
|
0.0343
|
October 26
|
0.0342
|
October 20
|
0.0343
|
October 27
|
0.0341
|
October 21
|
0.0343
|
October 28
|
0.0341
|
October 22
|
0.0343
|
October 29
|
0.0341
|
October 23
|
0.0342
|
October 30
|
0.0340
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0343
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0341