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Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan Round-up 1 November 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. This week (October 26–30), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 19

1.7000

October 26

1.7000

October 20

1.7000

October 27

1.7000

October 21

1.7000

October 28

1.7000

October 22

1.7000

October 29

1.7000

October 23

1.7000

October 30

1.7000
Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0101 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8986 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 19

1.9094

October 26

1.9074

October 20

1.9097

October 27

1.8987

October 21

1.9082

October 28

1.8907

October 22

1.9113

October 29

1.8945

October 23

1.9055

October 30

1.9019
Average exchange rate for the week

1.9088

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.8986

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.04134 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.1049 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 19

2.0358

October 26

2.1052

October 20

2.0531

October 27

2.1036

October 21

2.0619

October 28

2.1118

October 22

2.0791

October 29

2.1118

October 23

2.0883

October 30

2.0923
Average exchange rate for the week

2.0636

 Average exchange rate for the week

2.1049

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0341 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 19

0.0343

October 26

0.0342

October 20

0.0343

October 27

0.0341

October 21

0.0343

October 28

0.0341

October 22

0.0343

October 29

0.0341

October 23

0.0342

October 30

0.0340
Average exchange rate for the week

0.0343

 Average exchange rate for the week

0.0341

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