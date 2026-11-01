Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. This week (October 26–30), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 19 1.7000 October 26 1.7000 October 20 1.7000 October 27 1.7000 October 21 1.7000 October 28 1.7000 October 22 1.7000 October 29 1.7000 October 23 1.7000 October 30 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0101 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8986 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 19 1.9094 October 26 1.9074 October 20 1.9097 October 27 1.8987 October 21 1.9082 October 28 1.8907 October 22 1.9113 October 29 1.8945 October 23 1.9055 October 30 1.9019 Average exchange rate for the week 1.9088 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8986

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.04134 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.1049 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 19 2.0358 October 26 2.1052 October 20 2.0531 October 27 2.1036 October 21 2.0619 October 28 2.1118 October 22 2.0791 October 29 2.1118 October 23 2.0883 October 30 2.0923 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0636 Average exchange rate for the week 2.1049

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0341 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: