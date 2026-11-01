Iran takes reciprocal measures against UK's military forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Under the law on tightening penalties for espionage and cooperation with countries acting against Iran's national interests and security, the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) has been designated a "hostile organization," and the provisions of this law are now applicable to it.

This is reflected in a statement issued by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Under the law on reciprocal measures in response to the United States' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, as of the publication of this statement, the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force are recognized as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The document also emphasizes that these measures have been adopted in accordance with international law and under the principle of reciprocity. The opposing party will bear responsibility for any adverse consequences arising from them.

It is noted that Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this decision based on a resolution of the Supreme National Security Council, in response to the United Kingdom's actions against Iran over the past year.

According to the statement, military bases, military capabilities, and logistical support facilities under British control played a role in the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran. In addition, on June 13, 2026, the United Kingdom extended the scope of its National Security Act to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).