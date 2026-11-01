U.S. yet to deal with several facilities in Iran - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The United States still needs to deal with several facilities in Iran. One of them could be a suspected nuclear facility located beneath Mount Kolang Gaz La.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the statement while answering questions from journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"We have practically destroyed all of their weapons, many of their production facilities, and their nuclear capabilities. However, I would say that we still need to deal with one or two facilities, but that would take just 10 minutes," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the months-long conflict that began with US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. A peace memorandum was signed between the two countries on June 18 under Pakistani mediation, but talks on a final agreement have faced repeated difficulties amid mutual accusations of non-compliance and continued pressure.