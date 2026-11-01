Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ali Tsokayev has won the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Competing in the 92kg weight category, the Azerbaijani wrestler faced Iran’s Amirhossein Firouzpour Bandpei in the bronze medal bout.

Tsokayev defeated his opponent 6-0 to secure a place on the podium.

With this result, Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the tournament has reached six. The national team has won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.