Uzbekistan’s Elite Shine invests about $832,160 in livestock project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan’s Elite Shine LLC is implementing a 10 billion soum (about $832,160) livestock development project on 100 hectares of leased land, with plans to expand its breeding cattle herd to 1,000 head.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the project is being implemented by Elite Shine LLC in the Orta Chirchiq district under a new land-lease system introduced through Presidential Decree PF-18.

The initiative aims to develop livestock production and provide high-quality feed for breeding cattle. The company obtained the 100-hectare plot through an electronic auction and is currently developing the necessary infrastructure and feed base.

As part of the project, 185 of the 400 breeding cattle initially planned have already been brought to the farm, and livestock operations have begun.

In addition, the project includes duck farming facilities, with a dedicated 300-meter-long structure built for this purpose.

To improve energy efficiency, the company has installed solar panels with a total capacity of 100 kilowatts (kW) at the complex.

A total of 10 billion soums (about $832,160) has been invested in the project so far. The company plans to expand its livestock operations in the coming stages, increasing the number of breeding cattle to 1,000 head.

Elite Shine LLC is a Uzbekistan-based agricultural company operating in the livestock sector. Its project in the Orta Chirchiq district focuses on breeding cattle, developing feed production and establishing the infrastructure needed to support livestock farming. The company is also incorporating renewable energy solutions into its operations through the installation of on-site solar panels.