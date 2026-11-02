Uzbekistan’s electricity generation rises 7.2% to 7.23B kWh in October

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan generated 7.23 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in October 2026, marking a 7.2% increase compared with 6.75 billion kWh produced in the same month last year.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, total electricity generation rose by 482.6 million kWh year over year.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of output, generating 5.45 billion kWh, up 2.3% from 5.32 billion kWh in October 2025.

Hydropower plants generated 491.7 million kWh, an increase of 41.8% compared with 346.8 million kWh a year earlier.

Solar power plants produced 729.9 million kWh, up 39.2% from 524.3 million kWh in October 2025.

Wind power generation declined by 1.5% year over year to 459.6 million kWh, compared with 466.8 million kWh in the same period last year.

Small-scale solar installations generated 89.2 million kWh, up 12.5% from 79.3 million kWh. Small-capacity solar panels produced an additional 10.7 million kWh, representing an 87.7% increase from 5.7 million kWh a year earlier.

The figures indicate that solar and hydropower generation recorded the strongest growth among the listed sources, while thermal power plants continued to account for the bulk of electricity production.

Uzbekistan is accelerating the modernization of its energy sector as part of efforts to meet rising electricity demand, diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on natural gas-fired power generation. The country is expanding solar and wind capacity, developing hydropower facilities and attracting foreign investment into large-scale renewable energy projects. Under its long-term energy development plans, Uzbekistan aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 30 gigawatts by 2030, with renewables expected to account for a substantial share of domestic electricity generation.