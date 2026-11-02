Kazakhstan starts production of propane bullets for Tengiz gas complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Kazakhstan's AtyrauNefteMash, the country's industrial engineering and manufacturing company, has begun manufacturing three propane bullets for the gas separation complex (GSC) under construction at the Tengiz oil field, according to KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company.

The large-capacity vessels are designed for the safe storage of purified propane before being transported further, the company said.

KMG PetroChem Chairman of the Management Board Diaz Diyanov visited the AtyrauNefteMash production site to review the progress of work.

According to KMG, the plant has received all the required sheet metal, and the full batch has successfully passed inspection and incoming quality checks. Preparations are currently underway to manufacture the vessel shells. Each propane bullet will be 42.75 meters long and 7.5 meters in diameter, with a capacity of 1,808 cubic meters.

In August 2025, KMG PetroChem signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Italy's Tecnimont S.p.A., in a consortium with Lebanon's Consolidated Contractors International Company (CCIC), for the construction of the gas separation complex in Kazakhstan.

The complex is designed to process up to 9.1 billion cubic meters of dry gas annually, producing up to 1.6 million tonnes of ethane and 360,000 tonnes of propane. The ethane will serve as feedstock for polyethylene production, while the propane will be used to produce polypropylene.

The Tengiz oil field was discovered in 1979. Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO), the field's operator, operates within a licensed area that includes the giant Tengiz field and the Korolev field.