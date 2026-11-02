Uzbekistan signs $105M investment deal with Italy’s Gamma Meccanica

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan’s Namangan region has signed a $105 million investment agreement with Italy’s Gamma Meccanica to advance cooperation in industrial equipment manufacturing, energy-efficient technologies and plastic waste processing.

The agreement was signed on November 1 during a visit by a Namangan regional delegation to Italy, according to the regional administration.

The initiative is aimed at introducing Italian technologies and industrial expertise into Namangan’s manufacturing sector, with a particular focus on improving production efficiency, promoting resource conservation and expanding waste recycling capabilities.

The planned cooperation covers several areas, including the supply and application of industrial equipment, the introduction of energy-saving solutions and the development of technologies for processing plastic waste.

The agreement reflects Namangan’s efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen industrial cooperation with international partners.

Italy has a developed industrial engineering sector, and cooperation with Italian companies provides opportunities for Uzbek businesses to gain access to specialized equipment and technical expertise. For Namangan, the agreement with Gamma Meccanica represents an opportunity to attract investment while exploring the application of modern industrial solutions.

The $105 million agreement establishes a framework for further cooperation between the regional delegation and the Italian company. Further details on the project's implementation schedule, production capacity and specific investment components were not provided in the announcement.