Kyrgyzstan’s Bakai-Ata district builds 26 social facilities over five years

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Kyrgyzstan’s Bakai-Ata district in Talas Region has built 26 social infrastructure facilities, paved 42.2 kilometers of roads and installed 163 kilometers of drinking water supply networks across nine rural communities between 2021 and 2026.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential press service, President Sadyr Japarov was briefed on the development results during a working visit to the region on November 2.

The district has recently seen growth in its budget, industrial output, and investment.

Of the 26 social facilities, five are schools, five are kindergartens, seven are football fields, four are sports halls, and five are family medicine groups and feldsher-midwife stations.

A key economic project in the district was the launch of a bean processing plant worth 200 million soms.

Infrastructure development also included building three kilometers of sidewalks and installing 55 kilometers of street lighting.

In addition, Joloman Ata Park underwent major reconstruction at a cost of 25 million soms. The park was landscaped and equipped with children’s playgrounds and sports areas.

Construction is currently underway on five schools with a total capacity of 275 student places and two kindergartens designed for 140 children.

Bakai-Ata district is one of the administrative districts of Kyrgyzstan’s Talas Region in the northwest of the country. Its economy includes agriculture, livestock farming, and food processing, with agriculture playing an important role.

Talas Region has traditionally been one of Kyrgyzstan’s key agricultural areas, particularly known for bean cultivation. Developing processing facilities is one way to increase the added value of agricultural products and expand opportunities for local producers.