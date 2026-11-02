Uzbekistan to host forum with 52 countries to boost exports, tourism

Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan will host the “New Uzbekistan – A Crossroads of Global Opportunities” forum in Tashkent from November 30 through December 5, bringing together representatives from 52 countries to discuss export expansion, tourism and overseas employment opportunities, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting on labor migration priorities.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the event should help Uzbek businesses identify new export markets and connect citizens seeking employment abroad with employers in Europe and the Gulf countries.

The president instructed ambassadors to invite between 50 and 100 major importers and representatives of recruitment companies from their respective host countries to participate in the forum.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for reaching concrete agreements with international partners for 2027 in three key areas: exports, tourism and labor migration.

Mirziyoyev also stressed that the government's responsibility should extend beyond helping citizens find jobs abroad. Uzbek ambassadors, working together with regional governors, will be responsible for supporting workers throughout the employment process, including their placement and adaptation to new working and living environments.

The initiative is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to expand export opportunities, attract foreign business partners and improve organized labor migration channels.