Halliburton's nine-month net income more than doubles to $1.4 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Halliburton's net income attributable to the company more than doubled year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $1.412 billion, compared with $694 million in the same period of 2025, according to the company's financial results.

Despite the substantial increase in net income, Halliburton's cash flow from operating activities declined by 16.8 percent to $1.465 billion from $1.761 billion a year earlier.

The company's capital expenditures decreased by 24.4 percent, from $917 million in January-September 2025 to $693 million in the same period of 2026. This reduction in investment spending helped partly offset the decline in operating cash flow.

Meanwhile, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment increased by 26.8 percent to $175 million, compared with $138 million in the corresponding period last year.

As a result, Halliburton's free cash flow stood at $947 million in the first nine months of 2026, down 3.6 percent from $982 million in the same period of 2025.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 45,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.