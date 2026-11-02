Iranian MFA denies talks on removal of 60% enriched uranium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. No talks have taken place regarding the removal of 60% enriched uranium from Iran, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday (November 2).

This was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"During the visit of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi to Qatar, an exchange of messages took place between Iran and the United States, mediated by Qatar.

The issues are more complex. Given the steps taken by the U.S., this complexity has increased even further. According to Iran, the exchange of messages should continue. The Iranian side logically presented the necessary questions to the U.S. side," he noted.

Baghaei added that a recurring issue has persisted throughout the last 12–13 years, ever since discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program began, leading up to the 2015 nuclear agreement. Despite all of Iran's efforts to demonstrate that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, the other side has consistently sought pretexts.

"Iran's nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes. This has been proven time and again. The other side continues to repeat claims regarding Iran possessing nuclear weapons or posing a nuclear threat, allegations that date back 20 years. As has been stated, Iran, as a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), considers it necessary to fulfill the obligations set forth in the treaty," he remarked.

According to a report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in May 2025, the volume of Iran's enriched uranium stood at 9,247 kilograms, with 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to a level 60%.