Tajikistan’s deputy FM attends 22nd Manama Dialogue security summit

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. On November 1, Tajikistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idibek Kalandar, took part in the 22nd “Manama Dialogue 2026” security summit, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Manama, Bahrain.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the summit was held under the theme “Middle East Security Interests, Alignments and Integration.”

Participants exchanged views on military and political developments in the Gulf region and the Middle East, and on ways to resolve crises in a number of countries. They also discussed ensuring security and stability at the regional and international levels.

The IISS Manama Dialogue is an international security conference organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and held annually in Bahrain since 2004. It brings together government officials, diplomats, military representatives, and security experts to discuss regional and international security challenges.

Furthermore, the forum provides a platform for discussing political and military developments in the Middle East, relations between regional and international powers, conflict resolution, and security cooperation.

The strategic importance of the Gulf region, including its energy resources and major maritime trade routes, is among the recurring topics.

The conference also addresses broader international security issues, including regional stability, diplomatic engagement, counterterrorism, and cooperation among countries and international organizations.