SOCAR reports drilling, production, processing and export results for Q3 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. In the third quarter of 2026, SOCAR carried out more than 21,000 metres¹ of drilling operations, representing a 74.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. The fields operated by the company independently or as a major shareholder produced 1.7 million tonnes² of oil and 1.7 billion cubic metres³ of gas. Nationwide gas production amounted to 12.5 billion cubic metres⁴. Overall, Azerbaijan produced 6.6 million tonnes⁵ of crude oil in the third quarter of 2026.

During the reporting period, SOCAR exported approximately 4 million tonnes⁶ of oil to international markets. This volume includes oil produced by the company itself, as well as the profit oil shares belonging to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR from production by international consortia operating in the country. Nationwide natural gas exports exceeded 5.7 billion cubic metres⁷, while consumption amounted to nearly 2.3 billion cubic metres⁸.

In the third quarter of 2026, SOCAR processed more than 1.6 million tonnes⁹ of oil and nearly 632 million cubic metres¹⁰ of gas. A total of 657,400 tonnes¹¹ of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products manufactured at SOCAR’s facilities in Azerbaijan were exported to international markets. Exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products increased by 2.8%.

Note: The figures used in the text have been rounded for readability. The exact figures are provided in the references below.

2026