Iran's flare gas collection surpasses 17 million cubic meters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Iran is collecting more than 17 million cubic meters of associated gas from flaring sites per day, according to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum.

The ministry said the achievement, alongside the implementation of several contracts and projects, demonstrates continued progress in the oil sector toward meeting its 2029 development targets and improving the utilization of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

Collecting and processing flare gas in Iran creates significant opportunities for supplying fuel to the petrochemical industry and manufacturing high-value products. In this context, projects have been identified and contracts drafted, with a focus on private sector involvement. Beyond increasing the capacity for flare gas collection, these initiatives foster investment, generate employment, boost the operations of related industrial enterprises, and contribute to a reduction in environmentally harmful gas emissions.

One such initiative is the commissioning of the Dehloran (NGL 3100) processing plant, a project that involved an investment of 1.1 billion euros. The plant was built to collect and process flare gas produced alongside oil at the Cheshmeh-Khosh, Paydar-e Gharb, Danan, Sarvak, Azar, and Dehloran oil fields. It has the capacity to process 240 million cubic feet (approximately 6.8 million cubic meters) of gas per day. This plant plays a fundamental role in collecting flare gas, gas produced alongside oil, from the mentioned fields and in supplying feedstock to facilities within the petrochemical sector. Under the planned program, nine flares (where flare gas is currently burned off) in the region where these fields are located will be extinguished.

In addition to major processing projects, the Ministry of Petroleum has prioritized the delegation of flare gas collection projects to the private sector. Several work packages have been defined for the collection of flare gas within the operational area of the National South Oil Company. Once the work under these packages is completed, the country’s capacity for collecting flare gas will increase significantly.

According to statistics, work has been completed and facilities have been commissioned for 6 packages within the National South Oil Company’s territory. Work is currently underway on 17 other packages. Furthermore, 16 packages are at the contract-signing stage, while 4 are in the process of being handed over to contractors. The capacity for flare gas collection at the commissioned facilities is reported to be approximately 78 million cubic feet (about 2.2 million cubic meters) per day. Furthermore, upon the full completion of the projects, there will be a total capacity to collect 504 million cubic feet (nearly 4.3 million cubic meters) of flare gas per day.

The ministry noted that the target is to collect 90% of flare gas currently being burned off in the country by the end of 2028.