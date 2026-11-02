Türkiye tenders three sections of Middle Corridor railway line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An international tender has been announced in Türkiye for the design and construction of three sections of the Divriği–Kars–Georgia Border railway line as part of the development of the Middle Corridor.

According to information published on the website of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the procurement involves the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure and track superstructure, as well as work on electrification and the installation of signaling and telecommunications systems.

According to the tender documentation, the project is divided into three lots:

- Lot 1: restoration of infrastructure and track superstructure, as well as electrification of the 156-kilometer Divriği–Erzincan section.

- Lot 2: similar work on the 223-kilometer Erzincan–Erzurum section.

- Lot 3: restoration of infrastructure and track superstructure on the 208-kilometer Erzurum–Kars section, as well as electrification of the 288-kilometer line from Erzurum to the border with Georgia.

In addition, it is noted that work on each of the three lots is expected to be completed within four years.

The tender is being conducted as part of an international competitive procurement process through a Request for Proposals (RFP). Participants may submit bids for one or more lots.

Proposals must be submitted no later than December 22, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Turkish time. The technical portions of the proposals will be opened on the same day at 2:45 p.m. Electronic submission of proposals is not permitted.

The bid bond amount is $2.5 million for the first lot and $2.75 million for each of the remaining two lots, according to information from the AIIB.

Furthermore, it is emphasized that the contracting authority is the General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The project is jointly financed by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).