China’s RIPO eyes optical fiber production in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan and China’s Guangdong RIPO Industry Co., Ltd. have explored opportunities to launch optical fiber production in Uzbekistan and establish a service center for cable manufacturing equipment.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting in Tashkent on Monday, November 2, between a delegation from the Association of Electrical Industry Enterprises of Uzbekistan (Uzeltexsanoat), led by Chairman Mirziyod Yunusov, representatives of Guangdong RIPO Industry and local business partners, according to Uzeltexsanoat.

The talks focused on the possibility of establishing optical fiber manufacturing in Uzbekistan, as well as setting up a service center at the Eltech Industrial Technology Park in Akhangaran, Tashkent region, to maintain cable production equipment and localize related services.

The proposed service center is expected to support the maintenance of cable manufacturing machinery and contribute to the localization of technical services in Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering sector.

The discussions form part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand domestic electrical engineering production, introduce advanced manufacturing technologies and increase the localization of industrial equipment and services.

Guangdong RIPO Industry Co., Ltd. is a China-based industrial equipment supplier specializing in machinery and complete production lines for the wire and cable manufacturing industry. Its product portfolio includes equipment for producing copper and aluminum wires, power cables and communication cables, including related processing technologies. The company says it has more than 20 years of industry experience and provides equipment and technical solutions for cable manufacturers.