Azerbaijan ranks among top 10 gas exporters with 24.6 bcm in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan ranked among the world's top 10 natural gas exporters in 2025, exporting 24.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to estimates by Italian energy company Eni as of December 31, 2025.

However, the country's natural gas exports decreased by 3.4% year-on-year compared with 2024.

The world's top 10 natural gas exporters in 2025, ranked by export volumes (billion cubic meters), according to Eni:

Azerbaijan's proven natural gas reserves stood at 1.9 trillion cubic meters as of December 31, 2025, unchanged from 2023 and 2024, according to Eni. The figure was 1.917 trillion cubic meters annually between 2019 and 2022, compared with 665 billion cubic meters in 2015.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's natural gas production reached 37.97 bcm in 2025, increasing by 0.7% compared with 2024. The country's natural gas consumption amounted to 13.36 bcm, down 1% year-on-year.

Globally, proven natural gas reserves reached 207.477 trillion cubic meters as of December 31, 2025, marking a 1.3% increase compared with the previous year.

The Middle East accounted for 40% of global natural gas reserves, followed by Russia and Central Asia with 31%. North America accounted for 10%, Africa for 7%, Asia-Pacific for 6%, Central and South America for 4%, and Europe for 2%.

Russia held the world's largest proven natural gas reserves, at 46.832 trillion cubic meters, followed by Iran with 33.988 trillion cubic meters and Qatar with 23.831 trillion cubic meters.