Uzbekistan, WDTA ink AI cooperation memorandum in Seattle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan’s Consulate General in Seattle and the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology during an international forum held as part of Seattle AI Week on October 26-30.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, the forum, organized by Uzbekistan’s Consulate General in Seattle, the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, IT Park Uzbekistan and the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA), brought together around 60 representatives from the technology industry, universities, investment community and government institutions.

Participants included specialists from Microsoft and Meta, representatives of Harvard University, the University of Washington and Northeastern University, as well as officials from Seattle’s administration and technology companies.

The discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen the Uzbekistan-U.S. technology partnership, train specialists, support startups, attract investment and introduce practical AI solutions.

Nozima Davletova, adviser to the head of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration and head of the Secretariat of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, presented the country’s strategic priorities for digital development. She highlighted the expansion of business and investment ties between Uzbekistan and the United States and the council’s role in supporting practical initiatives involving organizations from both countries.

Uzbekistan’s Consul General Akhror Burkhanov emphasized opportunities to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. Pacific Northwest region, noting the consulate’s readiness to facilitate direct contacts with regional technology companies, universities and business communities.

IT Park Uzbekistan representative Russ Yapparov outlined the development of the country’s technology ecosystem and opportunities for cooperation with international partners. Key priorities included training young professionals with leading AI companies, developing computing infrastructure and helping Uzbek startups enter foreign markets.

WDTA Executive Chairman Yale Li highlighted Uzbekistan’s potential to serve as a technology hub connecting Central Asia with advanced U.S. innovation ecosystems. He also stressed the importance of knowledge exchange, responsible AI development and data protection.

Julia Liuson, senior adviser at Permira and former president of Microsoft's Developer Division, discussed the importance of expanding access to modern AI tools, updating educational programs and moving from experimental development to practical applications.

Seattle Chief Technology Officer Shannon Smith presented the city's experience in using AI to improve municipal services, simplify construction permitting procedures and enhance road safety. The participants also explored opportunities for cooperation between Seattle and Tashkent in digital urban management.

Panel discussions covered the development of university incubators, mentorship programs for startups and training specialists to meet businesses' practical needs. Agrotechnology, water-saving solutions, language services and technologies improving accessibility for people with disabilities were also identified as potential areas for cooperation.

Following the forum, Uzbekistan’s Consulate General in Seattle and WDTA signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in technology and artificial intelligence. The agreement provides for knowledge exchange, stronger links between universities, companies and government institutions, and the exploration of educational initiatives and pilot projects involving Uzbekistan.

The memorandum also places emphasis on the responsible use of AI, cybersecurity and data protection.

The World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA) is an international organization focused on advancing digital technologies, artificial intelligence and innovation through education, research and cross-border cooperation. It works to connect technology companies, academic institutions and public-sector organizations, promoting knowledge exchange, talent development and the responsible application of emerging technologies.