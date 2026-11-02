Azerbaijan registers Appcharge Ltd. digital company as VAT payer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Appcharge Ltd. has become the latest digital service provider to register as a value-added tax (VAT) payer in Azerbaijan.

The registration was announced by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, efforts are ongoing to bring the digital economy under the tax framework and to improve tax administration in this sector in Azerbaijan. Through the electronic registration portal of the State Tax Service, Appcharge Ltd. has been registered for tax purposes. The company's VAT registration took effect on November 1, 2026.

Banks don’t withhold VAT on payments made to registered non-resident digital service providers. These companies are responsible for calculating, declaring, and paying the VAT to the state budget themselves.

The integration of international digital service providers into the electronic registration system represents a significant achievement in the implementation of this new tax mechanism. The State Tax Service continues its efforts toward developing modern tax administration and a transparent business environment within the digital economy. Currently, the number of digital service providers registered for VAT in Azerbaijan has reached 24. The list of registered non-resident digital service providers can be viewed on the official website of the State Tax Service.