TotalEnergies to operate two major offshore gas fields in Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. TotalEnergies will become the operator of the SK410B Lang Lebah and B14 gas fields offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, following a series of farm-out agreements signed with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and its partners, PETRONAS said on November 2.

The agreements involve PETRONAS' wholly owned subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., TotalEnergies, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) and Thailand's PTTEP. They cover the SK410B Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which includes the Lang Lebah field, and the B14 PSC.

The arrangements are intended to facilitate an integrated development of gas resources across the two fields, allowing the partners to coordinate infrastructure planning, facilities development and resource monetization.

"The integrated development approach is expected to enable greater coordination across the two fields, optimizing infrastructure planning, facilities development, and resource monetization while enhancing project efficiency and long-term value creation for Sarawak and Malaysia."

Following completion of the agreements, TotalEnergies will hold a 30% participating interest in each PSC and serve as operator. PTTEP and KUFPEC will each hold 25%, while PETRONAS Carigali will retain a 20% stake.

Completion of the farm-out agreements is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

The agreements were commemorated at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi on November 1, on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026.

"This strategic collaboration reflects PETRONAS' continued commitment to responsibly developing Malaysia's gas resources, supporting long-term energy security while creating sustainable value for Malaysia's energy industry and its stakeholders."

Lang Lebah, one of Malaysia's largest offshore gas discoveries, and the nearby B14 field are planned to be developed as an integrated project. This combined development is expected to unlock more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources (equivalent to more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent) to supply the existing Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant with a production plateau of around 10 billion cubic meters per annum (BCMA).

TotalEnergies has been present in Malaysia since 1985 and has maintained a long-standing partnership with the national oil company PETRONAS. Following the acquisition of SapuraOMV Upstream, TotalEnergies became the country's third-largest gas producer. The company holds operated and non-operated interests in multiple offshore blocks off the coast of Sarawak and Sabah. Through its subsidiary TotalEnergies Marketing Malaysia, TotalEnergies also markets petroleum products. In 2023, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with PETRONAS and Mitsui to develop a CO₂ storage project in Southeast Asia and to assess several potential sites in the Malay Basin. In April 2026, TotalEnergies and Masdar announced the creation of a $2.2 billion joint venture to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in Asia, particularly in Malaysia.