Uzbekistan presents 2050 strategy for water supply and wastewater services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan has presented a draft national concept for the development of water management, drinking water supply and wastewater services through 2050, outlining 140 strategic goals and 455 tasks for the sector on Monday, November 2.

According to the Uzsuvtaminot, Uzbekistan's state-owned water supply and wastewater utility, the draft was presented and discussed at the Central Asian University for Environmental and Climate Change Studies (Green University).

The concept, covering the period from 2027 to 2050, is designed to establish long-term priorities for the rational use of water resources, environmental protection, drinking water supply and wastewater management.

The document was developed by a group of professors, researchers and international experts led by Vladimir Kvint, head of the Center for Strategic Studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University and an academician.

Work on the concept began in October 2025 and resulted in the development of nine strategic frameworks, 43 priority areas, 140 goals and 455 implementation tasks.

At the meeting, the draft was presented to representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Water Resources, the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and the state-owned Uzsuvtaminot company.

The discussions aimed to review the proposed measures, collect recommendations from relevant institutions and prepare the document for approval in accordance with established procedures.

The concept is expected to provide a long-term framework for planning the development of Uzbekistan’s water supply and wastewater services, while addressing the country's water resource management and environmental priorities.