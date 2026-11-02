Turkmenistan, Austria discuss expanding political and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Turkmenistan and Austria have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Austrian Ambassador to the country Etienne Berchtold, held today in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the Turkmen side and expressed his commitment to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

According to the information, the sides noted positive dynamics in bilateral relations across political and diplomatic, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian areas. They also emphasized the importance of high-level contacts as a key factor in developing interstate relations.

The diplomats also discussed cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, and explored opportunities for joint events in connection with the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution on the International Year of International Law, 2028, initiated by Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria is supported by the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which serves as a platform for coordinating bilateral projects and identifying new areas of partnership. Its 13th meeting was held in Ashgabat on June 12, 2026, with the participation of government representatives and business circles from both countries. The discussions covered industrial technologies, energy, environmental projects, waste management, construction, transport infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing. Green economy, digitalization and artificial intelligence were also identified as promising areas for cooperation.

Business contacts have also continued through direct engagement with Austrian companies and trade institutions. On October 22-23, 2026, a Turkmen delegation led by Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange Batyr Volsahatov visited Vienna, where it held meetings with representatives of the Vienna Agricultural Products Exchange and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. The discussions focused on commodity exchange, agricultural trade and opportunities to expand commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Political dialogue is another established component of bilateral relations. On January 19, 2026, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a videoconference with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger. The sides discussed political and diplomatic, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as their interaction within the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).