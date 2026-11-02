SOCAR makes final interest payment on 2021 bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. SOCAR has made the 20th and final interest payment on the bonds it issued in 2021.

According to SOCAR Capital, a total of $1.125 million has been transferred to bondholders' accounts.

With this payment, total interest paid to investors over the five-year period of the issuance has reached $22.5 million. As the bonds have reached maturity, the full $100 million originally invested has also been repaid to investors.

The bonds were issued on November 1, 2021, with an annual interest rate of 4.5%. Interest payments were made every three months.

During the initial subscription period, demand for the bonds reached $380.413 million, approximately 3.8 times the total issuance volume.

Trading in the bonds on the secondary market amounted to $85.4 million, with a total of 2,025 transactions recorded. In addition, 24 repo transactions involving the bonds were carried out, with a combined value of $1.9 million.

SOCAR Bonds account for 25% of Azerbaijan's corporate bond market. SOCAR has issued three series of bonds, in 2016, 2021 and 2025, with a combined value of $400 million.

Having contributed to the development of domestic capital markets for more than a decade and attracted considerable investor interest, SOCAR Bonds have recorded $360 million in secondary-market turnover, with more than 6,000 transactions conducted in total.

Including the latest payment, total interest paid to investors across all SOCAR bond issuances has reached $65.5 million.

The Green SOCAR Bonds will remain in circulation until 2030. Investors can purchase them at ASAN Service centres No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through investment companies officially operating in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR has thanked investors for their strong interest in and confidence in SOCAR Bonds.

For more information: 1999 | socaristiqraz.az | socarcapital.az