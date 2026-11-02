Halliburton acquires Norway-based software company Keystone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Halliburton has acquired Keystone AS, a Norway-based software company specializing in digital solutions for well planning and execution, the US oilfield services provider announced on November 2.

"The acquisition strengthens Halliburton Landmark’s drilling and completion portfolio with an integrated, AI-native digital workflow that connects planning through rig execution," it said.

Keystone develops digital applications covering various stages of the well lifecycle, including well planning and engineering, rig operations, logistics, equipment management and reporting. Its core products include SmartHUB, an integration layer; OPEN, a digital workflow for well planning and execution; and RMS, a rig management and execution platform.

"It also complements the company’s existing solutions, including the Digital Well Program® application and Agile Asset Management offerings," the announcement added.

Together, Keystone’s applications are expected to extend Halliburton Landmark’s AI-native well-delivery ecosystem, linking office-based planning with operations at the rig site.

Halliburton Landmark is Halliburton's digital software business, providing technologies for subsurface analysis, well construction, reservoir management and production operations. Its DecisionSpace 365 platform includes applications that support well planning, engineering, design and execution, connecting office-based workflows with real-time operations at drilling sites.

The portfolio includes Digital Well Program, which automates and streamlines well design and engineering; Digital Well Operations, which connects planning with operational execution; and Digital Well Automation, which integrates digital well plans with rig systems and drilling procedures.