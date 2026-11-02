Tajikistan commissions nine new facilities in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Tajikistan has commissioned nine new facilities in the Shakhristan and Ayni districts of the Sughd region, including schools, kindergartens, a food safety center, and a livestock farm.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon opened the facilities remotely on November 2 during his working visit to the region.

In the Shakhristan district, the new facilities are a State Flag Square in the village of Obodi, a food safety center, a national teahouse, and a livestock farm.

The food safety center has 17 offices, a meeting hall, six laboratories, a canteen, and other facilities. It is expected to strengthen checks on the quality and safety of food products and provide better conditions for laboratory testing.

The livestock farm is equipped for keeping and breeding cattle. It is expected to support local livestock production, increase the supply of domestic products, and create new jobs. The national teahouse will give residents a venue for meetings and cultural events.

In the Ayni district, Rahmon opened two general education schools: No. 10 in the village of Revad and No. 62 in the village of Fatmovut. School No. 10 is designed for 800 students in two shifts.

The district also received two kindergartens and a cultural center. The Shukufahoi Umed kindergarten has a capacity of 60 children, and the Nozanin kindergarten in the village of Darg can accommodate 120. Both are intended to provide suitable conditions for children’s education and development.

The new cultural center in the village of Shamtuch will host public events and activities to develop young people’s talents.

Emomali Rahmon described the opening of the facilities as an important step toward improving local infrastructure, expanding production, and providing better conditions for education and child development. The projects are also expected to help raise living standards and create new opportunities for residents of both districts.