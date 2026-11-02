Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Taalaybek Sharshеev, on October 30 in Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the visit commenced with the delegation laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument at the Alley of Martyrs, paying their deepest reverence to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

The meeting with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized that the historic bonds of friendship and brotherhood between two nations play an important role in expanding military cooperation, as well as strengthening ties across all other areas.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Defense highlighted the positive impact of joint military exercises involving servicemen from both countries on maintaining a high level of combat readiness of their respective armed forces.

Major General Taalaybek Sharshееv expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and gratitude for the warm hospitality. He noted that such visits make a significant contribution to enhancing the exchange of experience between the two armies and further strengthening military cooperation.

The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on joint activities in the military and military education fields, as well as other issues of common interest.

As part of the visit, the delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic visited Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum under the National Defense University.

During a meeting with Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science and Education, Major General Arif Hasanov the guests were briefed on the history of the military educational institution, its academic structure and material and technical facilities.

The meeting also included discussions on matters of common interest regarding the further advancement of cooperation in military education and the expansion of experience-sharing.

The delegation then met with Kyrgyz cadets studying at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute under the National Defense University, and inquired about their educational progress and training.