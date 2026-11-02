Tajikistan to build meat, dairy and soft drinks plants in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Tajikistan will build two new production facilities in the Shakhristan district of Sughd region: a meat and dairy processing plant and a soft drinks factory.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stones for both facilities on November 2, after commissioning the private Idrok lyceum in the district.

The meat and dairy plant will create 25 jobs and the soft drinks factory 15, for a total of 40 new jobs.

The facilities are aimed at developing local industry, processing domestic raw materials, increasing output of competitive goods, and providing the population with quality products. Creating new jobs was described as an important factor in improving the socio-economic situation of district residents.

It was stressed that commissioning such facilities lays a favorable basis for strengthening the industrial potential of the Shakhristan district and creating new economic opportunities. Producing meat and dairy goods and soft drinks could help meet domestic demand and reduce dependence on imports.

Emomali Rahmon instructed responsible officials to pay particular attention to construction quality and to complete the facilities on schedule.

Tajikistan has been pursuing a policy of accelerating industrialization, with a focus on expanding domestic production and making greater use of locally available raw materials.