Azerbaijan's investment advantages: from manufacturing to regional exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan’s investment potential is vast. One of the country’s main advantages is that, by bringing together its manufacturing, logistics, and trade capabilities on a single platform, it provides investors with the opportunity to access not only the local market but also broader regional markets. From this perspective, the country’s geographic location, industrial zones, and export capabilities serve as elements of a unified investment model.

When an investor decides to establish a manufacturing operation, one of the key considerations is not only where the products will be manufactured, but also where they will be shipped and at what cost. From this perspective, it would be incorrect to view Azerbaijan solely as a domestic market. The country’s advantage lies in the fact that the production capacity being established there, in addition to meeting domestic demand, can be used to enter neighboring and regional markets. In particular, the development of transportation links with Central Asia, Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, and other nearby markets could make production in Azerbaijan more attractive for an export-oriented investment model. Thus, for an investor, the Azerbaijani market is not only a final destination for consumption but also a gateway to regional markets.

The expansion of production in industrial zones managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones is crucial for the development of the country’s non-oil and gas industry and for increasing its export potential. The main advantage of industrial zones is that the infrastructure and institutional capabilities related to an investor’s manufacturing activities are concentrated in one place. In other words, by manufacturing products in Azerbaijan, an investor can direct them to both domestic and regional markets.

Azerbaijan's transformation into a regional manufacturing and export hub also creates additional opportunities for the development of non-oil and gas industries. In particular, the production capacities being developed in the chemical, processing, and food industries, as well as in the production of construction materials, mechanical engineering, logistics equipment, agricultural processing, and other sectors, can be aligned with regional demand.

Institutional Support for the Implementation of Strategic Investment Projects

Institutional mechanisms that accelerate the implementation of investment projects, ensure coordination among government agencies, and assist in resolving administrative issues faced by investors are of great importance. To this end, the Cabinet of Ministers issued a resolution on the establishment of a Commission to ensure the expedited implementation of strategic investment projects and to strengthen interagency coordination. The essence of the document lies in coordinating the activities of government agencies during the implementation of strategic investment projects and organizing the project implementation process more efficiently.

The time required to obtain project approvals, complete the necessary procedures, coordinate with relevant agencies, and make decisions also affects the economic efficiency of investments.

Therefore, accelerating strategic investment projects and strengthening interagency coordination can be viewed as institutional factors that help transform Azerbaijan’s investment potential into tangible production and export results.

International Investment Forum: Turning Opportunities into Concrete Projects

The Azerbaijan International Investment Forum serves as an important platform for showcasing Azerbaijan’s investment potential on the international stage and strengthening the country’s role in regional economic ties.

One of the main topics of discussion at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held on September 25–26, 2026, in Baku, was an assessment of Azerbaijan’s role in the South Caucasus in terms of global connectivity and investment stability. The forum’s theme, “Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability,” reflects an approach to the country’s investment opportunities within the context of regional and international economic ties.

In order to develop the forum as a regular international platform, the Organizing Committee of the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was established by decree of President Ilham Aliyev on August 7, 2026. The forum’s significance in terms of investment strategy extends beyond simply bringing together international investors. Such platforms create conditions for presenting Azerbaijan’s economic opportunities, infrastructure projects, industrial potential, and regional connections as a unified investment proposition. This, in turn, can help promote the country not only as a market that attracts capital but also as a favorable location for establishing production and accessing various markets. The international platform presents opportunities to investors, while an effective institutional environment supports the transformation of these opportunities into concrete projects.

During the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, 23 documents were signed with international investors and partner companies, covering investment projects with a total value of $10.8 billion. The agreements provide for cooperation in the energy, industrial, digital economy, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and other sectors. These agreements demonstrate that Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities span various sectors of the economy, and cooperation with international partners is expanding at the level of specific projects.

Main Objective: Creating Economic Value Added

Thus, the strategic objective of Azerbaijan’s investment policy is to attract more investors to the country and to transform Azerbaijan into an economic hub where production is well-established, value added is created, and access to regional markets is ensured.