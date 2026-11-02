Azerbaijan, US discuss expanding cooperation in military education (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Delegation led by Rector of the National Defense University of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Major General Gunduz Abdulov has paid a visit to the United States of America.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the delegation held meetings at the U.S. National Defense University and the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA).

During the meetings held, a comprehensive exchange of views took place on the current status and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in military education, the adaptation of professional military education to modern challenges, strategic leadership, and the development of human capital in the defense sector.

Major General Gunduz Abdulov provided detailed information on the reforms implemented at Azerbaijan NDU, including the application of the competency-based education model, the enhancement of the modern officer training system, Continuous Professional Military Education (CPME), and ongoing efforts to develop military education based on international best practices.

The meetings reviewed joint academic initiatives, including the professional development and exchange of faculty members.

Furthermore, the analysis of academic course curricula and the development of the professional non-commissioned officer (NCO) system were a central focus of the discussions.

During the meeting, the sides held extensive discussions on opportunities for mutual cooperation in developing AI-enabled wargaming, as well as other issues of common interest.

In conclusion, an agreement was reached on the implementation of the planned activities.

It is noteworthy that such meetings are of high significance in terms of expanding international partnerships in professional military education and learning best practices.