Earthquake hits Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mediterranean Sea.

The country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), operating under the Ministry of Interior, reported the incident.

According to the report, the tremors were recorded 253.19 kilometers from the Datça district of Muğla province at 19:49 local time.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 9.07 kilometers.

It is reported that the earthquake was felt in several major cities, including Istanbul.