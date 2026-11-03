PASHA Holding celebrates its 20th anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, reflects on the Group’s 20-year journey of growth, the responsibilities that come with doing business, and its priorities for the future.

Since its establishment in 2006, PASHA Holding has grown into one of the leading holding companies in the region. Today, the Group operates across a diverse range of sectors, including financial services and technology, real estate, agriculture, retail, entertainment and other industries. With a presence in Azerbaijan and international markets, PASHA Holding brings together a workforce of more than 25,000 people.

The Group currently operates in six countries, including the United States, and collaborates with internationally recognised organisations such as Bank of New York Mellon, Raiffeisen Bank International, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Marriott Bonvoy International, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, IE University and the World Economic Forum.

However, Jalal Gasimov believes that the significance of the Group’s 20-year journey cannot be measured solely by financial performance or the scale of its businesses.

“For us, success is not simply about growth. What matters most is building businesses that create long-term value, earn people's trust and contribute to the development of the economies in which they operate. The institutions we have established, the professionals we have developed and the opportunities we have created are just as valuable to us as the results we have achieved over the past 20 years.”

Greater Growth, Greater Responsibility

Throughout its development, PASHA Holding has sought to contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy and the expansion of its non-oil sector. Investments across various industries have supported job creation, higher service standards and the development of human capital. According to Jalal Gasimov, the responsibility of a major investment group extends far beyond ensuring the financial performance of individual companies.

“As businesses grow, so does their responsibility to society. This responsibility should be reflected in how we treat our employees, the services we provide to our customers, our investment decisions and the relationships we build with our partners. We believe that long-term commercial success and creating value for society are complementary objectives.”

Creating value for society, however, goes beyond philanthropy and corporate social responsibility initiatives, to which PASHA Holding allocates more than AZN 50 million annually. Responsibility is equally reflected in the way investment decisions are made, how employees are treated, the quality of services delivered to customers, the management of risks and the decisions that affect various stakeholders.

For an organisation that brings together more than 25,000 people across diverse businesses, responsibility is, first and foremost, reflected in day-to-day management: maintaining high standards across all Group businesses, creating opportunities for employee development, and building relationships based on trust with customers, partners and society.

This is an ongoing commitment that requires consistent attention. As businesses expand, maintaining a shared sense of purpose and common values across different industries and markets becomes increasingly complex. This is why corporate values must go beyond the principles set out in documents and be reflected in decisions, behaviours and management practices.

Jalal Gasimov believes that this is not a responsibility that can be fulfilled at a particular stage, but one that requires continuous commitment.

“Growth brings new opportunities, but it also raises expectations. As an organisation expands, maintaining discipline across its operations and having a clear understanding of the value it seeks to create become increasingly important. For us, responsibility means making commercially sound decisions, building organisations that people can trust, and recognising that sustainable results depend on the strength of our relationships with employees, customers and society.”

Looking Ahead

In its next phase of development, PASHA Holding’s key priorities will include the adoption of technology and innovation, data-driven decision-making, customer centricity, human capital development and stronger corporate governance.

At the same time, the Group aims to further strengthen its position in international markets and explore long-term investment opportunities.

“The business environment will continue to evolve at an increasingly rapid pace in the years ahead. Artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and changing customer expectations will require companies to become more agile. Our responsibility is to be prepared for these changes, unlock the potential of our people and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of our businesses.”

Mr Gasimov believes that the 20th anniversary is not only an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far, but also to embrace new commitments for the future.

“Twenty years is an important milestone, but what matters even more to us is what we will create in the years ahead. We believe that our success should be measured not only by the growth of our businesses, but also by the difference we make in people's lives, our contribution to the national economy and the opportunities we create for future generations. This is the vision with which we look towards the next 20 years,” Mr Gasimov concludes.