Rosneft develops additive package for stationary gas engine oils

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Rosneft has developed and patented what it describes as Russia's first domestically produced additive package for engine oils used in stationary gas engines, based entirely on locally sourced components.

The company said on November 2 that the new additive package will be used in Rosneft Energotec engine oils designed for four-stroke engines operating on natural and associated petroleum gas under high loads and temperatures, the company said.

“The low-ash Rosneft Energotec oil containing the RN P6631 additive package has successfully passed field tests in line with international standards,” the company said.

According to Rosneft, testing showed that the oil performs on par with leading foreign alternatives, providing protection for stationary gas engine components, preventing deposit formation and maintaining stable operating properties throughout its service life.

The company also said the oil demonstrated performance potential exceeding equipment manufacturers' requirements.

The development will enable Rosneft to switch production of engine oils for stationary gas engines to its own domestically produced components and strengthen its competitiveness in the market.

Production of engine oil using the new additive package is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Rosneft Oil Company PJSC is a leader in the Russian oil industry and one of the world's largest public production companies. Rosneft operates in all of Russia's major oil and gas provinces, including West and East Siberia, the Volga region, the Urals, the Far East, the Timan-Pechora Basin, the Krasnodar Territory, and the offshore areas of the Russian Federation.

For many years, Rosneft has remained the largest taxpayer in the Russian Federation, leading the way in generating revenue for the federal budget and supporting the country's socio-economic development. The Company's contribution to the budget is derived not only from direct resource-related taxes (MET and EPT), but also from other fiscal payments – corporation tax, excise duties on petroleum products, property taxes, as well as a wide range of revenues from related sectors.