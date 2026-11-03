Russia, US, Ukraine to hold trilateral working-level talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Trilateral working-level talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on November 10–11, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on X.

"The United States will serve as a mediator in working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, in order to advance President Trump's efforts to end the war," he wrote.

According to Witkoff, the talks will focus primarily on reaching agreements on post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian initiatives, as well as on further steps toward a peaceful settlement.