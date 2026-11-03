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Explosions reported on the Iranian island of Qeshm

Iran News 3 November 2026 04:13 (UTC +04:00)
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. At least five explosions have been heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it captured two US surveillance drones and shot down another.

The causes of the explosions remain unknown. Further details are expected to be released later.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reported the capture of two US surveillance drones and the downing of another unmanned aerial vehicle," the statement said.

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