Araghchi outlines Iran's seven-day plan for potential negotiations with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The agenda for potential negotiations between the United States and Iran will be based on the terms of a seven-day plan previously proposed by Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his Telegram channel.

"The plan currently under consideration is, in fact, an initiative originally put forward by Iran, known as the 'seven-day plan.' It sets out Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, if these conditions are met, the strait would be reopened on the sixth day, while negotiations between Iran and the United States would resume on the seventh day," Araghchi said.

He recalled that the plan had been presented in New York during a session of the UN General Assembly.

Elaborating on its provisions, the minister said that the United States was required to take a number of steps on the first day, while the Strait of Hormuz was to be reopened by the second day, with shipping volumes restored to their previous levels.

According to Araghchi, the commitments expected of Washington are outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He noted that, under Article 9 of the document, the United States must refrain from imposing new sanctions on Iran and increasing its military presence in the region.

"We demand that all new sanctions imposed since the signing of the memorandum be lifted, or that the size of the armed forces be reduced to its previous level. Furthermore, the issue of ending the blockade is also on the agenda," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Araghchi also noted that the discussions included previously envisaged concessions concerning petroleum products. The remaining terms, he added, are set out in a written document submitted by Iran.