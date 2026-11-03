South Caucasus holds special geopolitical significance – Japanese professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The South Caucasus region holds special geopolitical significance, a professor at Hitotsubashi University in Japan, Maiko Ichihara, told reporters on the sidelines of a lecture titled "The changing landscape of global governance and the role of middle powers," held at Khazar University on Tuesday, November 3.

According to her, every country has an interest in global politics and energy security, and Azerbaijan is one of the key players in this process.

"Azerbaijan's oil reserves and existing geopolitical leverage provide the country with the capacity to exert influence on a global scale. Tensions in the region, particularly the confrontations between the U.S. and Iran, impact the entire global economy.

In this complex situation, Azerbaijan can play an important diplomatic role and explore ways to utilize its energy resources to exert a positive influence on other states," she said.

Touching upon the relations between the two countries, Ichihara noted that the existing potential hasn’t yet been fully realized.

"There is a need for broader coverage and further development of relations with strategically important countries like Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan-Japan partnership is of great significance for both states," the professor added.