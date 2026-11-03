Uzbekistan, Germany target $2B in bilateral trade

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan and Germany have discussed increasing bilateral trade turnover from $1.4 billion to $2 billion and expanding investment and industrial cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on November 2.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and German Ambassador to Uzbekistan Matthias Follert.

The parties reviewed opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties, expand industrial cooperation and implement joint projects. Particular attention was paid to developing partnerships with leading German companies. Currently, 253 companies with German capital are operating in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the meeting focused on preparations for an upcoming visit to Uzbekistan by a delegation from the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, as well as the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Investment, scheduled to take place in Berlin.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand its economic engagement with Germany, attract additional German investment and strengthen industrial partnerships. Cooperation with German businesses is expected to support joint projects and broaden commercial ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening practical cooperation and strengthening business relations.