President of Laos invites President Ilham Aliyev for official visit

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith has invited President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Laos.

The invitation was conveyed during President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Azerbaijan, Siphandone Oybuaboudi.

The ambassador also said that the Lao president once again expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for the hospitality extended to him during his official visit to Azerbaijan.