Azerbaijani Parliament approves Sabina Aliyeva’s re-election as Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. During today’s plenary session, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament approved the re-election of Sabina Aliyeva as the country's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson), according to a Trend's correspondent present at the meeting.

Three candidates were nominated for the position of Ombudsperson: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.

Following the vote, Sabina Aliyeva secured the highest number of votes and was elected Ombudsperson for a seven-year term.

Sabina Aliyeva, who has been re-elected as the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, took the oath of office in the parliament.

In the parliament, Sabina Aliyeva swore to perform her duties with honor and dignity, to abide by the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan, and to act independently and impartially. Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the MPs for the trust placed in her.

Sabina Aliyeva was first elected Ombudsperson by the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 29, 2019, from among three candidates proposed by the President of Azerbaijan.

Sabina Aliyeva was born on May 7, 1980, in Baku. In 1996, she graduated from Baku Secondary School No. 8 with a certificate of distinction. She pursued her bachelor’s degree (1996–2000) and master’s degree (2000–2002) at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University, graduating with honors at both levels. Between 2009 and 2012, she pursued additional higher education in International Relations at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 2016, she earned a PhD in Law after defending her dissertation on the application of international legal norms, specifically regarding the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation.

She began her professional career in 2000 at the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan. Following service in various roles, she was appointed Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Constitutional Court in 2015. In 2016, she was awarded the rank of 3rd-class State Counselor.

On November 29, 2019, she was elected by the Azerbaijani Parliament as the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, a position she has held ever since. As Ombudsperson, her primary areas of activity include the protection of human and civil rights, the investigation of instances where rights and freedoms have been violated, the monitoring of state bodies to ensure compliance with human rights, and the promotion of legal awareness. As part of international activities, in 2023, the Ombudsman was elected Vice-President of the Asian Ombudsman Association. That same year, the Ombudsman was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Ombudsman Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Furthermore, the Ombudsperson serves as a mentor for the "Yukselish" competition, established by the President of Azerbaijan, and was a member of the COP29 Organizing Committee.

The Ombudsman may not engage in political activities nor be a member of any political party. Additionally, the Ombudsperson may not hold a leadership position within a non-governmental organization. Within five business days of being elected to the post, the Ombudsperson must cease any activities incompatible with their status. On the day of their election, the Ombudsperson takes an oath at a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, pledging to abide by the Constitution and the laws, to perform their duties with honor and dignity, and to act independently and impartially.

A citizen of Azerbaijan may be elected as Ombudsperson, provided they are at least 30 years of age, hold a higher education degree, possess experience in the field of human rights protection, and demonstrate high moral standards. Individuals who hold dual citizenship, have obligations toward other states, serve within the legislative, executive, or judicial branches, engage in other paid activities (excluding scientific, pedagogical, or creative work), have been declared legally incompetent by a court, or have been convicted of serious or especially serious crimes are ineligible for this position.