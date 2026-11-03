Azerbaijan’s unique investors rise to 185,148 in Q3 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. By the end of the third quarter of 2026, the number of custody accounts in Azerbaijan reached 196,700, an increase of 1,964 accounts, or approximately 1%, compared to the end of the second quarter.

According to the National Depository Center (NDC), during the reporting period, the total number of unique investors stood at 185,148. Compared to the end of the second quarter, the number of investors increased by 1,590.

The report shows that by the end of the third quarter, the number of active investors in the country had risen to 26,939. Of these, 26,773 were individuals and 166 were legal entities. Compared to the second quarter, the number of individual investors increased by 44, while the number of legal entity investors decreased by 12.

In terms of attracting new investors, growth was also recorded in the third quarter. During the quarter, 1,591 new unique investors were registered, of whom 1,584 were individuals and 7 were legal entities. By comparison, in the second quarter, this figure stood at 16,123 for individual investors and 12 for corporate investors.

Looking at the age distribution of new investors, it is clear that the largest share falls within the 18–36 age group. A total of 827 investors were registered in this category. There were 533 registered in the 36–54 age group, 186 in the 54–72 age group, 36 in the 72–90 age group, and only 2 investors under the age of 18.

In terms of gender distribution among new investors, men accounted for 72% and women for 28%.

In terms of age distribution among active investors, the 36–54 age group also predominates. There are 10,037 investors in this category. There are 8,979 active investors in the 18–36 age group, 6,609 in the 54–72 age group, 700 among those under 18, and 448 in the 72–90 age group. Of the active investors, 67% are men and 33% are women.

In terms of how custody accounts were opened, accounts opened remotely predominate. In the third quarter, 1,587 accounts were opened this way. The number of accounts opened through traditional methods totaled 378.

As for the regional distribution of accounts, Baku ranked first with 1,157 accounts. Sumgayit recorded 85 accounts, Ganja—60, the Absheron District—47, and Lankaran—36. The remaining 741 accounts were distributed among other regions.

According to the third-quarter results, the number of issuer accounts was 2,126; the total number of active investor accounts was 26,939; and the total number of unique investors was 185,148. It was also reported that during the quarter, one investor was removed from the registry and one custody account was closed.